Ten most expensive U-23 players in Europe: Kamaldeen Sulemana listed

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has been rated among the top ten U-23 players in Europe’s top 5 leagues, according to the CIES Football Observatory.



Sulemana, who is ranked 9th among the 10 most expensive U-23 players from the top 5 European league is valued at 33.8 million euros.



The 20-year-old joined Stade Rennes last summer for 20 million euros (excluding bonuses) from FC Nordsjaelland (Denmark) but few months later, the value of Kamaldeen soared again.



He is, however, ranked among the top 10 most valued players under the age of 23 among the top 5 European clubs.



Aside Kamaldeen, two other players from Rennes made the list.



Sulemana, who is playing his first season in France, has been performed creditably well for Rennes, who are presently third in Ligue 1.



He has four goals and two assists to his credit.



The 20-year-old is now sidelined with a back injury and has been out since February 20.



As a result, the former Nordsjaelland star was unavailable for the Black Stars' victory against Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs in late March.



Below are the top ten expensive U-23 players:



Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig) - 96.2 million euros



Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Leipzig) - 60.3 million euros



Pablo Gavi - 58.6 million euros



Nuno Mendes (PSG)- 53 million euros



Kamaldeen Sulemana (Rennes) - 33.8 million euros.



Ibrahima Koné (Loreint) - 12.3 million euros



Warmed Omari - 4.5 million euros



Dogan Alemdar - 10.5 million euros