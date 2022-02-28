Ten football clubs with weird names in Africa

Sports News of Monday, 28 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb features



According to google, name(s) is or are a word or set of words by which a person or thing is known, addressed or referred to.



These sets of words have meanings that inspire a person or a thing to be given a specific name.



In terms of football, Africa for that matter, club owners name their clubs based on various reasons including, where the team will be stationed, the cultural background of the owner, the company of the owner that is, when the club is born out of an existing group, and so on.



Some of the names turned out to be weird considering the language and the literal meaning of the names given to the clubs.



GhanaWeb takes a look into the top ten wired club names in Africa.



Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs- Ghana



Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs is a Ghanaian football club founded in 1932. They currently play in the second-tier league after being relegated from the top flight in the 2020/2021 season.



The literal meaning of Ebusua Dwarfs is 'family of Dwarfs' who are difficult to understand or 'Dwarf's family' who are difficult to understand.



Indeed, they are mysterious because a club called Dwarfs have been nicknamed 'The Crabs' and have a crab in their emblem.



Tshakhuma tsha madzivhandila - South Africa



Save some breath and try mentioning only the first name, Tshakhuma. It is a South African football club based in Limpopo.



The team was founded in 2015. They are currently playing in the DSTV premier league after purchasing a top-flight slot from Bidvest Wits in 2020. What is the meaning of the club



Tanzania Prisons FC - Tanzania



Prisons FC is known to be one of the oldest clubs in Tanzania. The club is owned by Tanzania Prisons Service and is based in Mbeya, south-west Tanzania.



It might have the name Prisons but the team is not meant for convicts. They currently play in the Tanzanian Premier League.



Mbabane Swallows - Eswatini



Mbabane Swallows is an Eswatini(formerly Swaziland) football club founded in 1948.



Mbabane is a city, the executive capital of Eswatini. Swallow easily means to consume.



Therefore, with the club having Swallows attached to Mbabane, does that mean the city consumes like a living thing?



However, Swallows is a name of small birds with dark, glossy-blue backs. Perhaps the latter inspired the name.



Accra Hearts of Oak - Ghana



Found in 1911, Hearts of Oak is the oldest existing Ghanaian club. The club have enjoyed both domestic and continental achievements, cementing its name as one of the biggest clubs in Africa.



Regarding their name, Oak is a name of a tree. Therefore, with Oak attached to Hearts, does mean their hearts are made of trees?



Security System FC - Botswana



National Bank FC - Egypt



Sinenkani FC - South Africa



Tshinkunku FC - DR Congo



Chicken inn - Zimbabwe