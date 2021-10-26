Tempo Ball to used for Ghana Premier League matches this season

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

The Ghana Football Association has announced a new Official Match Ball sponsor for the upcoming 2021-22 season.



Tempo the new official match ball will replace Macron which was used for last season’s competitions.



The new stunning Tempo ball was unveiled during the official launch of the 2021-22 Ghana Football Season and will be used in all GFA organized competitions for the next three years starting from the 2021-22 season.



As part of the deal, 5000 Tempo footballs will be supplied to clubs across the Top Two Pyramids of Ghana Football, both male and female. Per this arrangement, each Ghana Premier League and Division One League Club will receive 40 match ball to commence the season.