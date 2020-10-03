Religion of Saturday, 3 October 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Tema Zonal Ahmadiyya Missions Mosque, basic school safe to use – Maulvi Ahmed

The disinfection crew also disinfected the Ahmadiyya Basic School

The Missionary to the Tema Zonal Ahmadiyya Muslim Missions, Maulvi Bilal Ahmed, has said their facilities were safe for use by the general public.



He made this known on the sidelines of a disinfection exercise carried out on Friday at the Tema Zonal Ahmadiyya Missions Mosque in Tema Community 5 by waste management expert, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, in collaboration with the government of Ghana.



The disinfection crew also disinfected the Ahmadiyya Basic School located on the same premises of the mosque together with the Tema Mantse Palace and some other public places—all in the Tema Community 5 enclave.



According to Maulvi Bilal Ahmed, the disinfection exercise will help allay fears of the congregants about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



He added that it will also protect their facilities and members against the virus.



Against this backdrop, he expressed appreciation to both the government and Zoomlion Ghana Limited for ensuring the safety of their members and Ghanaians through the various national disinfection exercises.



At the Tema Mantse Palace, the acting President, Tema Traditional Area, Mankrolo Nii Adjetey Agbo II, indicated that though the palace had not recorded any case of coronavirus, it was good that the place was being safeguarded against the virus for both the palace occupants and the general public.



He commended the government and Zoomlion for their unrelenting effort to ensure the safety of Ghanaians.



For his part, the Senior Vector Control Officer, Tema, Zoomlion, Mr Enoch Mintah, reiterated his outfit’s commitment to continue to collaborate with government to protect Ghanaians from COVID-19.



He explained that the exercise was part of a communal fumigation and disinfection of public places including churches, mosques, durbar grounds and religious venues, lyposarium, disability centres and voter exhibition centres within fifty venues across each district being undertaken by his company.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.