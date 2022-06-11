Tema Youth’s appeal over Joseph Paintsil transfer dismissed

Sports News of Saturday, 11 June 2022

The Ghana Football Association's Appeals Committee have dismissed Tema Youth’s appeal against the Player Status Committee decision on April 25, 2022.



The Player Status Committee ordered Tema Youth to settle their indebtedness to Young RedBull FC for the onward transfer fee of Joseph Paintsil.



Tema Youth earned 3 million Euros from Belgian club KRC Genk for the transfer of the Black Stars winger in 2018.



Lower-tier side Young RedBull who nurtured and developed the player were due 30% of the transfer fee as part of their agreement between Tema Youth on the future transfer of Joseph Paintsil.



Tema Youth didn't pay the stipulated 30% future sell-on fees on the transfer of Paintsil which led to the club reporting them to the Player Status Committee.



Tema Youth wrote to the Ghana FA for a personal hearing in the matter stating that the Player Status Committee ruled without cross-examination as directed by the rules of natural justice.



Tema Youth also challenged that the claim by Young RedBull and alleged that some other club owned the player prior to his transfer to Tema Youth.



But per the documentary evidence made available to the Player Status Committee clearly shows Tema Youth registered Paintsil on the basis of an agreement between them and Young RedBull.



The Appeals Committee then upheld the Player Status Committee decision and has ordered to pay Young RedBull the money due them.



Young RedBull has already received €122,000 from Tema Youth and therefore the balance payable is €688,000.



Tema Youth have been directed to pay €688,000 to Young RedBull within fourteen (14) days from the receipt of the Appeals Committee.



The Tema based is further directed to settle the payment of €150,000 due the Ghana Football Association and another €150,000 due GHALCA within the same fourteen days.