Tema Youth report GFA General Secretary Prosper Addo to CAS over 'political vendetta'

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Tema Youth FC have reported the conduct of the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association Prosper Harrison Addo to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over what they say is "political vendetta" amid the controversial promotion of Accra Lions to the Premier League.



Youth insists the GFA scribe, who doubles as a lawyer, had no authority to single-handed respond to their petition involving the qualification of Lions.



The Tema-based side says Prosper Harrison Addo had no power to respond to a petition meant for the judicial bodies of the FA after it was thrown out last month after several weeks.



They feel the actions and conducts of the FA general secretary are unlawful and arbitrary - leading to the decision to report him to the global tribunal for what they claim as 'political vendetta'.



GHANAsoccernet.com Headquarters has intercepted the CAS bound documents in which the alleged conduct of Mr. Addo is articulated with the ultimate aim of getting the global tribunal to act.



Youth are unhappy with the conduct of Mr. Addo and have vowed to stage a legal battle with the scribe - whom they accused of open bias and political vendetta.



Youth and its bankroller Wilfred Osei Kwaku "Palmer" dragged the Ghana Football Association to the global tribunal for the second time.



The Swiss-based organization responded to Tema Youth on Monday, three days after receiving the petition from the pained second-tier side.



The ambitious Team-based side are determined to ensure the "right thing" is done amid the claim of being handed a raw deal by the Ghana FA.



Tema Youth bankroller Wilfred Osei Kwaku "Palmer" is leaving no stone unturned in his quest to fight the legal battle to its logical conclusion.



The former Ghana FA Executive Council member is heading to CAS for the third time, being successful in 2016 and unsuccessful in 2019.



Tema Youth won their case against the Ghana Football Association (GFA) at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over their protest case against Dreams FC - a scenario Youth are hoping to be second time lucky as they take their case to the global body.



CAS adjudicatory chamber is expected to deliver a judgment in the coming months which threatens the equation of teams that have gained promotion to the elite division.



Accra Lions were crowned champions of Zone Three on the strength of their superior goals and head-to-head advantage over Tema Youth, despite both teams finishing the season with 65 points each.



Tema Youth are unsatisfied with an earlier decision by the Disciplinary Committee and have gone through other redress channels the issue in which they contend that Accra Lions are not worthy champions of their zone.



However, Tema Youth are challenging the qualification of the Accra-based side, insisting the Appeals Committee of the Ghana FA misapplied Article 13 of the Division One League Regulations which hinge on the withdrawal of clubs from competitions.



Youth say there was variations in award decision delivered by the judicial body involving Amidaus Professionals on May 7, 2021, and Phar Rangers on July 21, 2021.



Tema Youth owned by former Ghana FA Executive Council member Wilfred Kwaku Osei "Palmer" wants the association to synchronize the two award decisions involving Amidaus Professional case and Phar Rangers FC respectively.



It wants the GFA to use the May 7 Amidaus ruling as a precedent in the Phar Rangers case or strict application of article 13 (1-6) of the 2019 Division One League Regulations in both cases.



Tema Youth insists if the petition to CAS is successful, the match statistics will reflect the true position of each club in zone 3 with the Tema-based side being declared winners of the zone and qualify for the Ghana Premier League.



Tema Youth's petition is built on what it sees as the misapplication of the rules in favour of Accra Lions by applying the same Article 13, which deals with the withdrawal of clubs from the DOL, differently in the cases of Amidaus Professionals and Phar Rangers respectively.



They argue that while the same committee ruled that all clubs who had already played Amidaus Professionals should forfeit their points following the club’s withdrawal from the league, it directed that clubs that were yet to play Phar Rangers should be credited with three points and three goals.



Tema Youth's seemingly never-ending battle with football authorities over matters of judicial fairness are so esoteric which could have been avoided.



Yet many rival fans are, and keen to see ‘justice’ meted out to a club that enjoyed their best run of form in the Nations Division One League zone 3.



They are up in arms against the Ghana FA following the promotion of Accra Lions.