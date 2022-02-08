Tema Youth president calls for broader consultation on how to fund Ghana football

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential aspirant, Wilfred Osei Kwaku ‘Palmer’ believes that discussions regarding the country’s footballing sector need to be based on critical analogy rather sheer opinions.



He believes that the circumstances surrounding football in Ghana relatively differ compared to the football among African elites like Egypt and the likes.



Palmer opined that failure to analyze the situation at hand and adopting another country’s frame of investing in the sport could ruin the fundamentals already established.



“Questions with regards to the investment in football in Ghana are not straightforward issues. Looking at our circumstances as Ghana, it may not be the same circumstances as Egypt, South Africa or the rest are going through at the moment. So if we don’t make a correct diagnosis of the situation at hand and we borrow others style of investing in their football to superimpose it on Ghana’s football, I don’t think it is going to work,” he said during an interview with Ohene Bampoe-Brenya on Happy98.9 FM’s Happy Sports.



The Team Youth President urges the GFA and the sector ministry to be innovative and provide the country with a comprehensive framework to fund Ghana’s football.



“We are in peculiar circumstances in Ghana and we have to be innovative and creative in raising funds to fund the country’s football. The funding should be comprehensive enough to cover all facets of football including schools and colleges football, juvenile football up to the premiership. Then to the National teams from women’s football to the men’s football,” he emphasized.