Telesto Strategy announces Climate Tech Accelerator for early-stage Ghanaian startups

Technology & Innovation of Thursday, 18 May 2023

Source: Telesto Strategy

Telesto Strategy and Academic City University College are partnering to launch an early-stage Climate Tech Accelerator to support the development of a regional pipeline of investable, climate-focused startups across Ghana.



The program will diligently source a robust cohort of Ghanaian tech startups that are delivering climate-centered solutions across a diverse array of industry verticals. Given the overall maturity of the climate entrepreneurial landscape in Ghana, Telesto will focus on identifying early-stage, pre-seed, or seed-level startups for accelerator participation.



Climate tech proves to be a dynamic sector of innovation and growth; as new climate solutions enter the market every day. To encourage localization of key climate solutions, the program will source early-stage startups across an array of industry verticals.



“To accelerate the journey of an early-stage, impact-oriented startup, we recognize the need for tools, methods, approaches and a broad network of mentors, coaches and ecosystem leaders – from business, academia, government, non-profit and more,” said Telesto CEO & Founder Alex Kruzel.



“From lab to market, we will be providing tailored support to committed partners to advance the development of climate solutions in Ghana and the connectivity of climate capital in the region.”



Commenting on the partnership, Prof. Fred McBagonluri, President of Academic City, remarked, "As a university committed to creating innovative solutions for the most pressing global challenges, we are excited to partner with Telesto Strategy in launching the Climate Tech Accelerator program. We intend to contribute to substantial change in the region by assisting early-stage enterprises in Ghana addressing climate change.".



He added, "Through this partnership, we hope to inspire a new generation of entrepreneurs to create environmentally and economically sustainable business models in Ghana."



Applications are now open for early-stage, seed/pre-seed startups across Ghana that are looking to contribute towards the development of climate solutions, advance their business concept, receive world-class coaching and mentorship, and get connected to a powerful network of ecosystem leaders regionally and globally.



The accelerator program includes 12 weeks of training, coaching, and mentoring and will support startups with a curated curriculum of industry-standard content and business development resources.



The program will culminate in an industry showcase where startups will pitch their ideas and receive input from a select group of judges and coaches.