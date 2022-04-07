Teenage striker Bossman joins Kenpong Football Academy

Soccer News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Bossman Afirim Debra, a teenage striker touted as a talent waiting to explode has signed a three-year contract with Kenpong Football Academy.



This simply means that in the next three years, the attacker will ply his trade at Winneba with Kenpong Football Academy to nurture his talent while projecting the mission of Kenpong in the Central Region Division Two League.



The exploits of Bossman, from Nkyeraa at Wenchi and colts football in Accra caught the eyes of the technical handlers of the national U-17 team, Black Starlets. He has been a notable feature of the Black Starlets



currently in camp at Prampram and that is why he has not been seen in most matches for Kenpong Football Academy. Coaches Kwesi Appiah and Oti Akenten see the player as a potential who can go places should he be handled very well.



Bossman who is also a student of Kumasi Anglican Senior High School (Super Kass) was earlier embroiled in a tussle as to the true owner of the player, with the FA's Player Status Committee ruling in favour of Kenpong in a case filed by Mighty Jets FC.



With the controversies surrounding his contractual issues with his former club cleared by the Ghana Football Association, the player and his parents as well as his management agreed to pen down a new contract with Kenpong Academy to affirm his resolve to develop his talent at a place which can bring the best out of him. The player is hoping to show his potential for both his club and national U17 team.



Bossman was excited to continue his career with Kenpong, as he was full of smiles while taking pictures with the CEO of Kenpong Academy Tomm Krugger, as well as Honourable Albert Ameyaw, also known as Messenger, who was duly mandated to represent the parents of the player. Bossman has been working hard at the training grounds together with his teammates. As the second phase of the Central Region Division Two League starts this weekend, he will surely be useful in the Kenpong Football Academy team.