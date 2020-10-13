Press Releases of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Source: Tecno Mobile

Tecno Mobile launches Camon 16

Tecno Camon 16 has now been introduced to the market

Tecno mobile, a trusted name for high performance smartphones in Africa has launched the all new Tecno Camon 16 at a tech event over the weekend at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra.



The Tecno Camon 16 is an upgrade of its predecessor Camon 15 and was tipped by industry players present at the launch to leave a massive impression on users and enthusiasts following the performance of the Tecno Camon 15.



Known for its brilliant camera dexterity Camon 16 comes with 48MP dual front camera (ultra wide angle selfie camera), 64MP ultra quad camera, 6.9 inch FHD dual dot-in display, 33X flash charge, 18GB ROM plus 8GB RAM, Hello GT90T extreme performance, super video mode, ultra night portrait powered by TAIVOS and HIOS based on Android 10.



The new flagship device is 9.1mm thick, has 1080*2460 resolution touch screen capable of shooting 4k videos and its powered by a 5000mAh and 4500mAh battery.



Tecno states that the Camon 16 will reach the end user around ¢1,600 and can be purchased on the company’s official website www.tecno-mobile.com and all phone dealerships.



On the night, Stonebowy who entreated the audience to an electrifying performance was also officially outdoored as the brand ambassador.









