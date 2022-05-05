Technical Directorate engage Executive Council on key developmental policies and implementation

Sports News of Thursday, 5 May 2022

The Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association Bernhard Lippert on Thursday, April 28, engaged the Executive Council to update them on key policies and other major that his team has undertook in the last few months.



He was accompanied by Director of Coaching Education of the GFA, Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah.



In the meeting, the Directorate gave a broad briefing on the new CAF Coaching convention, training and certification of Coaches (Licence D - Pro Licence), talent development and other groundbreaking policies earmarked for the growth of football across facets of the industry.



As part of the new CAF Coaching convention - the Directorate since last year has run Regional Licence D courses and Refresher courses for holders of Licence C, B, and A as well as training of referees and instructors across the country. They also updated the Council on the new coaching curriculum, data collection, analyses and the introduction of a video analysts course for beginners.



Through the hard work of the Technical Directorate, Ghana has signed up to the new FIFA Talent Development Scheme - a programme aimed at providing Member Associations with a thorough analysis of their high-performance ecosystem in both men’s and women’s football, including all national teams, domestic leagues, scouting projects and academies, in order to ensure that every talented player gets a chance to reach their full potential.



The GFA Technical Directorate has also come up with a well thought out plan to launch a football philosophy (DNA) for the national spectrum as part of the national talent identification programme that will soon go public.



The Technical Directorate is manned by Bernhard Lippert with support from Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah and other hard working staff of the Association.



