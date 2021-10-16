Techiman Eleven Wonders appoint experienced Yaw Acheampong as head coach

Sports News of Saturday, 16 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Eleven Wonders have appointed ex-Ghana international Yaw Acheampong as their new head coach.



The Techiman-based club announced on their social media pages on Saturday, 16 October 2021, but the duration of his contract remains unknown.



He replaces Ignatius Osei Fosu who has joined fellow Ghana Premier League campaigners Medeama.



Coincidentally, Acheampong's last club in the Ghana top-flight was with the Tarkwa-based where he was co-coach with Yaw Preko.



Acheampong has rich coaching experience in the Ghana Premier League having had stints with a host of clubs including AshantiGold, a club he captained during his playing career.



He has handled Tema Youth, once served as an assistant coach at Asante Kotoko, Inter Allies and Elmina Sharks.