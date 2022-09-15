Techiman Eleven Wonders appoint Mensah Logosu as new head coach

Sports News of Thursday, 15 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian lower-tier side, Techiman Eleven Wonders have appointed Mensah Logosu as the new head coach.



This has been confirmed through an official statement on the club’s Twitter media page on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.



“Official: Coach Mensah Logosu appointed as our new head coach. Welcome sir,” a Techiman Eleven Wonders statement has said this afternoon.



Coach Mensah Logosu formerly worked with Kwaebibrim and Debibi United.



He has been appointed by Techiman Eleven Wonders Mensah for the 2022/23 football season.



His target is to secure promotion from the Division One League to drag the club back to the Premier League.



