Techiman City prez wants 2020/21 GPL canceled over match-fixing scandal

Sports News of Friday, 23 July 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Outspoken Ghanaian football administrator, Charles Kwadwo Ntim popularly known in the media circles as Mickey Charles has urged the Ghana Football Association, to declare the just ended 2020/2021 football league season null and void.



The Ghana Premier League's last round of matches saw perceived corruption dealings at the various stadia among which the clash between AshantiGold FC and Inter Allies stood tall as discussants were all over speaking about that game, as it was believed to be a real fixed match.



These suspicions were amplified after videos from the LenClay stadium in Obuasi went viral on social media.



Reacting to this, the outspoken football administrator said per what he has seen and heard about this season’s premier league, he feels it will be proper if the league is cancelled and annulled.



“I have even asked the FA to declare this season as a null and void season because there is nothing competitive about the league. There is nothing competitive about the league we just played. I know some people will argue with me that it is not true but from where I sit I don’t see the competitiveness of the league,” Mickey Charles told Ohene Bampoe-Brenya on Happy FM



He advanced that, the Government of Ghana should intervene in these endeavours to restrain the dangers such acts pose to our beautiful game of football



“Nobody condones issues of match-fixing. So the government must step in and make BNI and national security investigate because you will get plenty links. These things are staked on phones. You can intercept their WhatsApp messages, you can intercept their phone logs, you can even intercept through the betting companies. You will get leads. So the government should intervene.”