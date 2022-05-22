Teams are really starting not to like playing against us - Jeffrey Schlupp

Sports News of Sunday, 22 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghana midfielder, Jeffrey Schlupp says that teams are starting not to like playing against Crystal Palace in the English Premier League.



The versatile Ghanaian player says that they are gradually making their home grounds Selhurst Park a fortress with their vociferous fans.



He also had some kind words for his coach Patrick Viera in what has been an impressive first campaign for the former Arsenal midfielder.



“He [Vieira] has definitely got to understand everyone personally. He understood everyone’s strengths and weaknesses to work on. I think that’s the sign of a good manager.



“You’ve got to understand your players really quickly in such a short space of time. It’s his first year. He’ll only get more and more understanding of the players and unlock more from the boys,” Schlupp said as reported by his club’s website.



He said the goal is to be strong at home to ensure clubs that visit Selhurst Park find it difficult.



“It’s a mentality shift. I’m sure everyone goes into every game trying to win it, but I think teams are really starting to not like playing against us. Coming to Selhurst Park, especially with the backing that the crowd gives us, is unbelievable.



“We definitely don’t want to make it a nice place to come, so I think we’ve done that and scared some opposition coming to us,” the versatile Black Stars player said.