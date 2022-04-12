Team owners shouldn’t be part of the Ghana Football Association - Kennedy Agyapong

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 April 2022

Outspoken Ghanaian politician, Kennedy Agyapong, has stated that Ghana Football can thrive only when there is an independent governing body.



According to him, management of football in Ghana by club owners and administrators was a major problem for the development of the game.



The Member of Parliament for Assin Central indicated that the current condition that allows only football administrators to head and run the Ghana Football Association should be changed, adding that those in the helm of affairs turn to manipulate the system to favor themselves to the detriment of the majority.



Speaking in an interview on Happy 98.9FM’s Epa Hoa daben, Mr. Agyapong said, “If we want Ghana football to develop, no team owner should be part of the Ghana Football Association.



“Every human being always tries to favor his team members and players. If these players are not fit and they go to World Cup, they are able to sell these players. They will always favor their players.



“We need an independent GFA. I don’t know why they allow only football people to administer the Ghana football association or become the GFA president. I don’t subscribe to it”, he added.