Sports News of Monday, 15 March 2021

Team Green battles Team Akpokavie as Ghana Olympic Committee go to the polls today

Nunoo-Mensah is the incumbent President

64 delegates, 19 positions, 37 candidates and two camps. That is the make-up of the 2021 Ghana Olympic Committee Elections.



The teams, Green Team and Team Akpokavie mean that incumbent GOC President Ben Nunoo-Mensah and his camp have been pitched against Richard Akpokavie and his team.



While the presidential race remains the biggest and of huge interest, there are some interesting battles for the other positions with some of Ghana’s finest sports administrators battling for slots on the Executive Committee of the GOC.



The Green Team has Richard Atchoe, the President of the Ghana Volleyball Association as its candidate for the 1st vice president slot while Team Akpokavie has Mawuko Afadzinu of the Ghana Table Tennis Association.



The 2nd vice president position is being contested by Evans Yeboah, President of the Ghana Badminton Association and Federick Otu of the Ghana Taekwondo Association.



Charles Osei Assibey, President of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation must beat Mohammed Mahadi of Fencing to become the second vice president.



For the General Secretary position, the battle is between Mohammed Sahnoon of Ghana Cycling Association and Reverend Richmond Quarcoo of Ghana Squash Association.



Bawa Fuseini, President of the Triathlon Federation is up against Jerry Ahmed Shaib of the Ghana Weightlifting Association for the Deputy General Secretary post.



Frederick Acheampong, an Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association wants the Treasurer position but faces competition in Christopher Essilfie of the Olympians Association of Ghana while Isaac Aboagye Duah from the Ghana Tennis Federation and Christopher Darko-Amankrah from GAA would contest for the Deputy Treasurer position.



The five representatives for the Olympic sports are being contested by Melvin Brown from Karate-do, Mr. Iddrisu Gamel Ayambire from Basketball, Mr. Kamal Sulley from Rowing and Canoeing, Dr. Ben K.D. Asante from Hockey.



The rest are, Mr. Francis Arthur from Triathlon, Mr. Albert Frimpong from Baseball, Madam Delphina Quaye from Swimming, Mr. George Okoe Lamptey from Amateur Boxing, Mr. Mike Aggrey from Golf and Mr. Emmanuel Tetteh from Judo.







The non-Olympic sports representative would be contested by Abdul – Haye Yartey from Bodybuilding and Rev. Emmanuel Dzani Nii Quaye from Netball while the representative for National Federations affiliated to GOC will be contested by Samuel Ayer from SESSA and Dr. Bella Bello Bitugo from GUSA.



The three other members to be elected by Congress has six contestants including George Owusu Ansah from National Sports for All, Philip Elikem Ameku from Chess, Mrs. Jamirah Hamid Mahama from Women in Sports, Michael Nkow Ayeh from GES, Nana Adu Mankattah and Emmanuel O. Asare from Cricket.



Campaign messages



Team Green



Team Green which is made up of the incumbent Executive Committee is seeking to consolidate the gains made in its first four years.



‘Let me first say a big THANKS to all of you, on behalf of the current board of the GOC and on my own behalf. It’s been 4 years of hard work with its own challenges, but through it all you stood by us, worked to the best of your abilities, to ensure the modest success story we are telling today.



“Secondly, as requested by most of you, I have duly put myself up to serve you again for another 4 years as President.



“It is my fervent wish that you will give me the mandate again, so we can continue to build on the success we have chalked, the support to the NFs and athletes and the progressive changes we have brought, especially opening the GOC up for all to feel part of. You all made it possible,” excerpts of Ben Nunoo-Mensah’s statement of intent reads.







Team Akpokavie



Richard Akpokavie, the leader of the team has promised to change the face of the GOC with athletes being the focus of his policies.



“Athletes should be the focus on everything we do. That is why the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has directed that all the associations have athletes commission so that they will be involved in the decision-making,” Akpokavie said at the GOC Manifesto Dialogue organized by Happy 98.9FM in partnership with GTV.



He explained that: “We must have an athlete on the GOC Olympic Board and even at Congress. All the decisions we take we must ensure that athletes are able to win medals. In that process, we must help the federations so they will be able to help the athletes.”



The election comes off today, 15 March 2021 at the Academy of Arts and Sciences.







Below is a list of Team Green and Team Akpokavie



TEAM AKPOKAVIE



President :

Richard Akpokavie



1st Vice President :

Mawuko Afadzinu



2nd Vice President :

Evans Yeboah



3rd Vice President :

Charles Osei Asibey



Secretary General :

Richmond Quarcoo



Assistant Sec. General :

Bawah Fuseini



Treasurer :

Christopher Essilfie



Assistant Treasurer :

Christopher Darko - Amankrah



Five Representatives elected from National Federation’s affiliates to the International Federations recognized by the IOC and whose sports are included in the Olympic programme :



Melvin Brown - Karate do



Iddrisu Gamel Ayambire - Basketball



Kamal Sulley - Rowing and Canoeing



Dr. Ben K.D. Asante - Hockey



Francis Arthur - Triathlon





One elected member from a National Federation affiliated to the GOC :



Samuel Ayer



Three other members elected by Congress :



Nana Adu Mankattah - Sports for All



Philip Elikem Ameku - Chess



Mrs. Jamirah Hamid Mahama - Women in Sports



Team Green



Vote for Ben Nunoo & Frederick Acheampong alongside the GREEN TEAM.





Do not vote for those who will undermine your own Association. Vote for Richard Akpogavie is vote for Francis Dodoo ! Clear them from the system.



THE GREEN TEAM



PRESIDENT

Ben Nunoo Mensah



1ST VICE

Paul Atchoe



2ND VICE

Frederick Otu



3RD VICE

Mohammed Mahadi



SECRETARY GENERAL

Mohammed Sahnoon



DEPUTY SG

Jerry Ahmed Shaib



TREASURER

Fredrick Acheampong



DEPUTY TREASURER

Isaac Aboagye Duah



Five Representatives elected from National Federation’s affiliates to the International Federations recognized by the IOC and whose sports are included in the Olympic programme.



Emmanuel Tetteh

Albert Frimpong

George Lamptey

Delphina Quaye

Mike Aggrey

Melvin Brown



(5 to be selected out of 6)



One elected member from a non-Olympic sports federation



Abdul Hayye Yartey



Institutions/NF affiliated to GOC



Dr. Bela Bello Bitugu -



Three other members elected by Congress:



Mr. Michael Ntow Ayeh

Mr. Emmanuel Asare

Rev. Emmanuel Neequaye