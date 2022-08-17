Tariqe Fosu will be an attacking threat for us, says Stoke City manager

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Manager of Stoke City, Rory Delap says the club is elated with the signing of Ghana international Tariqe Fosu Henry.



After successful talks with Brentford, the English Championship club has today announced the signing of the versatile attacker.



Speaking on the new signing, Stoke City manager Rory Delap described it as a great acquisition.



“it’s a great acquisition and we have been aware of him for a little while.



“He’s played left wing, right wing, he’s played left wing back, right wing back and right back, but we do see him as more of an attacking wing back.



“He has found himself out of the team (Brentford) for the past couple of seasons but, if we can get him back to that form, it will be a real plus for us,” the Stoke City manager said as quoted on the website of the club.



The manager added, “He looks like a winger and that’s from a deep position, but he has also improved his defensive game.



“it’s just how direct he is and how he can link the play, he’s a good footballer with the way that Brentford have played over the last three, four, five years.



“He has had to be good at playing and building through the thirds, but in terms of his aggression and taking people on one on one, he’s good in those situations.



“He will be an attacking threat for us.”



New signing Tariqe Fosu Henry is excited and eager to start playing for Stoke City in the ongoing 2022/23 football season.