Tariqe Fosu scores in Brentford pre-season win over Boreham Wood

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana international winger Tariqe Fosu was on target for Premier League newbies Brentford FC in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday.



The Bees recorded a 2-0 victory over Boreham Wood FC at the Meadow Park in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire.



Last season's Championship top scorer Ivan Toney netted the opener for Brentford in the 22nd minute connecting a pass from Sergio Canos.



Dom Thompson whipped in a teasing cross and Fosu converts clinically at the back post in the 57th minute of the game.



This is the second pre-season friendly after beating AFC Wimbledon 1-0 four days ago.



Brentford will begin their Premier League campaign against Arsenal FC on Friday 13 August 2021.