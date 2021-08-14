Tariqe Fosu absent as Brentford win season opener against Arsenal

Sports News of Saturday, 14 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana winger, Tariqe Fosu missed Brentford's first match of the season against Arsenal on Friday, August 13, 2021.



Fosu was not even on the bench as Brentford overcame the Gunners at the Brentford Community Stadium in London.



It is unknown why Fosu was snubbed for the season opener even though he doesn't carry any injury.



He will hope to return to the squad and make his Premier League debut against Crystal Palace next week.



In his absence, the newcomers exceeded expectations by beating Arsenal 2-0 with a dominant performance earning them massive plaudits.



Ahead of the season, Fosu whose contribution to their Premier League promotion cannot be discarded, said he is ready to step up on his top-flight debut.



Fosu managed to score four goals in 41 appearances last season as Brentford got promoted after beating Swansea City in the playoffs.



