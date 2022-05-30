Tariq Lamptey to watch Ghana's game against Madagascar in Cape Coast

Sports News of Monday, 30 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gareth Southgate snubs Tariq Lamptey in England call-up



Tariq Lamptey rejects England U-21 call up - Lee Carsley confirms



Tariq Lamptey considering nationality switch to play for Ghana - Lee Carsley reveals



British-born Ghanaian full-back, Tariq Lamptey will watch Ghana's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar in Cape Coast, reports indicate.



The right-back is said to have arrived in Accra after the 2021/2022 English Premier League season came to a close on May 22, 2022.



According to sports journalist, Michael Oti Adjei, the Black Stars-bound defender will visit the national team camp before their match on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.



"Tariq Lamptey is due to meet his new international teammates this week. In town with his dad and due later in Cape Coast where he would watch Ghana's Afcon qualifier against Madagascar," he tweeted.



Ghana are in Group E for the qualifiers alongside, Angola, Madagascar, and the Central African Republic.



The Black Stars after facing Madagascar on Wednesday will play the Central African Republic four days later.



Tariq Kwame Nii-Lante Lamptey was in the news a few days ago after rejecting an England U-21 call-up.



England U-21 coach, Lee Carsley, reacting to Tariq's rejection hinted that the Ghanaian is considering playing for Black Stars.



"He’s had an approach. It’s something he’s considering at the minute," he told thesunfootball.uk.com.



If he completes his switch in time, Tariq Lmaptey could be called up for the Black Star's final games of the AFCON qualifiers and the 2022 FIFA World Cup later in 2022.





Check out Oti Adjei's tweet below



