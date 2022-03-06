Tariq Lamptey struggles as Albion suffers another defeat

Sports News of Sunday, 6 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Tariq Lamptey struggled in Brighton's defeat to Eddie Howe's Newcastle in the English Premier League on Saturday afternoon.



Newcastle United took the lead early in the first half, with two goals from Ryan Fraser and Fabian Schar, and they never looked back, despite a Lewis Dunk consolation, Brighton slumped to their fourth straight defeat at St James' Park.



Tariq Lamptey was caught offside too many times in the first half and had a quiet game before being taken off early in the second half. An underwhelming display for the former Chelsea player.



The 21-year-old has played 20 games for Brighton and Hove Albion this season in the English Premier League. Tariq Lamptey also has two assists for Brighton & Hove Albion and he is yet to score this season.