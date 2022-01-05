Tariq Lamptey shortlisted for Brighton Player of the Month award for December

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

English-born defender of Ghanaian descent, Tariq Lamptey has been shortlisted for the Brighton & Hove Albion Player of the Month award for December.



The fit-again full-back has displayed outstanding form since regaining his shape after the long injury layoff.



It was no surprise when he was named the Brighton & Hove Albion Player of the Month in the English Premier League for November.



Following that up with an impressive performance in games in December, he is up for the award once again.



This time around, he is facing competition from in-form striker Neal Maupey.



The other players nominated for the award include Dan Burn, Marc Cucurella, Robert Sanchez, and Leandro Trossard.



Voting is continuing throughout the week but polls will be closed at 20:00GMT on Sunday, January 9, 2022.