Tariq Lamptey revels in Ghana debut

Sports News of Sunday, 25 September 2022

Source: goal.com

Tariq Lamptey is reveling in the prestige of making his Ghana debut in the 3-0 loss to Brazil, describing it as a proud moment.



WHAT HAPPENED? Although he played for England at youth level, Lamptey made his senior debut in the Black Stars’ defeat to A Selecao on Friday. At Stade Oceane, the 21-year-old was introduced for Dennis Odoi. Nonetheless, he could do little to stop the West Africans from losing 3-0 after Marquinhos and Richarlison did the damage in the first half.



WHAT DID HE SAY? Despite playing for 18 minutes, the Brighton and Hove Albion star has no regrets switching his international allegiance from England. He wrote on Twitter “Proud moment making my international debut, thank you for all the support.”



THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lamptey put up a positive performance against the five-time World Cup winners. This has given coach Otto Addo more options as he hopes to raise a formidable squad for the global football showpiece billed for Qatar later this year. The youngster could be handed a starter’s role against Nicaragua in Spain as the West Africans aim to return to winning ways.



DID YOU KNOW? Lamptey earned 20 caps playing for England at U18, U19, U20 and U21 level.



The VERDICT: His performance against Brazil draw applause from fans who suggested coach Otto Addo should have started him.



