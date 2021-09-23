Tariq Lamptey makes injury return for Brighton in win over Swansea City in Carabao Cup

Sports News of Thursday, 23 September 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian defender Tariq Lamptey made his return from injury for the first time in nine months for Brighton on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup against Swansea City.



The youngster played his first game of the season for the Premier League side as they eased past Swansea City 2-0 into the next round.



The former Chelsea academy graduate was introduced into the game after the half-time break replacing Pascal Gross.



Lamptey was very impressive in the game for Brighton as he played competitive football for the first time this year.



Lamptey last played a game for Brighton during the 2020/21 season, a fixture against Fulham in December before suffering a long-term injury.