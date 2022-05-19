Tariq Lamptey in, Ati Zigi out: Ghana's 40-man squad for 2023 AFCON Qualifiers - Reports

Sports News of Thursday, 19 May 2022

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo is set to announce his squad for the 2023 African Cup of Nations.



According to a list revealed by sports journalist Saddick Adams, a 40-man provisional squad would be named with many new faces before trimming it down to 35.



Among the fresh names are Mohammed Salisu and Tariq Lamptey while Bernard Mensah and Majeed Ashimeru who would be making a long return.



Ghana will begin their qualifiers against Madagascar on June 1, 2022, before playing the Central African Republic four days later.



Ghana are in Group E for the qualifiers alongside, Angola, Madagascar, and the Central African Republic.



The four-time AFCON champions will play their final game of the first round of the qualifiers against Angola in September 2022.



In addition to the qualifiers in June, Ghana will play two international friendlies against Japan and Chile ahead of the World Cup.



Below is the rumoured Black Stars squad for the upcoming international break



Goalkeeper



Dandlad Ibrahim - Asante Kotoko

Richard Ofori - Orlando Pirates

David Akologo - Club Aurora

Jojo Wollacott - Swindon Town

Abdul Manaf Nurudeen - Eupen



Defenders



Tariq Lamptey - Brighton and Hove Albion

Dennis Odoi - Club Brugge

Jan Gyamerah - Hamburger SV

Enoch Kwarteng - Bordeux

Jeffrey Schlupp - Crystal Palace

Derrick Arthur Köhn - Willem II

Baba Rahman - Reading

Gideon Mensah - Bordeux

Alexander Djiku - Strasbourg

Daniel Amartey - Leicester City

Mohammed Salisu - Southampton

Patric Pfeiffer - SV Darmstadt 98

Joseph Aidoo - Celta Vigo

Jonathan Mensah - Columbus Crew

Stephan Ambrosio - SV Humburger

Abdul Mumin - Victoria Guimereas



Midfielders



Alfred Duncan - Fiorentina

Baba Iddrisu - Real Mallorca

Elisha Owusu - Gent

Salis Abdul Samed - Clermont Foot

Edmund Addo - Sheriff Tiraspol

Majeed Ashmeru - Anderlecht

Daniel Kofi Kyere - St Pauli

Kudus Mohammed - Ajax

Yaw Yeboah - Columbus Crew

Benard Mensah - Kaysiraspor



Forwards



Antoine Semenyor - Bristol City

Kamaldeen Sulemana - Stade Rennes

Andre Dede Ayew - Al Sadd

Felix Afeana-Gyan - AS Roma

Joseph Paintsil - Genk

Fatawu Issahaku - Sporting Lisbon

Jodan Ayew - Crystal Palace

Dauda Mohammed - Cartagena

Emmanuel Gyasi - Spezia







