Tariq Lamptey geared up for Brazil friendly on Friday

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

England-born defender, Tariq Lamptey has noted that he is geared up to feature for Ghana in the upcoming friendly match against Brazil.



The player is in the camp of the Black Stars in France where training is ongoing for the clash against the Selecao.



Speaking in an interview today, Tariq Lamptey has disclosed that he is enjoying himself in training while putting in the work.



“Training has been really good. Getting t know everybody. There is very high quality here and we are working hard in training and listening to what the coach has to say.



“Everyone has been fantastic, everyone has been welcoming. It’s been so good. I’m very proud to be here and I’m really just trying to train hard to give the best I can for the team,” the Brighton & Hove Albion defender told the Ghana FA media team.



According to him, he is geared up and looking forward to the big game against Brazil.



“I’m looking forward to the game on Friday. In this game, we are preparing very well and we all want to be ready for Friday,” Tariq Lamptey noted.



The game between Ghana and Brazil will be played on Friday, September 23, 2022.



