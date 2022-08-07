Tariq Lamptey features as Brighton beat Manchester United at Old Trafford

Sports News of Sunday, 7 August 2022

Source: goal.com

A first-half brace from Pascal Gross gave Brighton a 2-0 half-time lead as United were booed off at half-time.



Ten Hag introduced Cristiano Ronaldo from the bench shortly after the break, and though United pulled one back through an Alexis Mac Allister own goal, they could not battle back to earn a point.



Hope was high at Old Trafford after a bright pre-season, but United have come back to Earth with a bump following this loss.



Ex-United striker Danny Welbeck ran his former side ragged and it was his endeavour which brought the first goal as he ran to the by-line and pulled the ball back for Gross to sweep home.



The Seagulls midfielder then doubled his tally for the season as he was first to react after David de Gea could only parry Leandro Trossard’s strike back into the danger area.



The pre-match headlines all focused on Cristiano Ronaldo’s omission from the starting XI but even he couldn’t turn the tide after replacing Fred.



However, he was able to put a golden chance on a plate for Marcus Rashford who couldn’t beat an outstretched Robert Sanchez.



Black Stars defender, Tariq Lamptey only enjoyed some minutes in the game at Old Trafford after being introduced in the 75th minute to replace Leandro Trossard.