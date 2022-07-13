Tariq Lamptey chose Ghana because it's his best chance of playing at the World Cup - Karl Tufuoh

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Inaki Williams completes nationality switch to Ghana



Stephan Ambrosius completes nationality switch to Ghana



Kurt Okraku announces five players who have completed their nationality switch

Veteran Sports Journalist, Karl Tufuoh has opined that Brighton and Hove Albion defender, Tariq Lamptey, pledged allegiance to Ghana because of World Cup experience.



TufuOh believes the British-born Ghanaian envisaged that he would break through the English National Team for the 2022 World Cup and even the 2026 edition due to their abundance of options.



The experienced broadcaster argued that the Ghanaian parents of the players born abroad do not inculcate Ghanaian culture into their kids for them to feel Ghanaians right from infancy, hence, they grow up with little love for Ghana.



"The people who opt to play for African countries, nine times out of ten. You shouldn’t blame them for that because when Africans, in particular, tend to go off to those countries, they don’t bring up their children as if they are Ghanaians so the guys don’t have that affinity or love for Ghana. They grow up thinking there are Brits. In the case of Tariq Lamptey, it could be that it dawned on him that England has Walker, Alexandre Arnold, Reece James and Trippier. There's no way he is going to play in 2022, let alone 2026. It then becomes easier to opt for daddy’s country or it’s because their countries of birth have not called them," he said.



Tariq Lamptey is one of the five Ghanaian players born abroad to have completed their nationality switch to Ghana.



The Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku announced the players' switch via a Twitter post on July 7, 2022.



The Other four players include Athletic Club forward, Inaki Williams; Hamburger SV defender, Stephan Ambrosius; Darmstadt defender, Patrick PfeIffer and Hamburger SV forward, Ransford Yeboah.







