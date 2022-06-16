Tariq Lamptey awaits FIFA’s clearance after completing paperwork for Ghana switch

Sports News of Thursday, 16 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tariq Lamptey arrives in Ghana



GFA holds meeting with Tariq Lamptey



Ghana to play at 2022 World Cup



Tariq Lamptey has completed all necessary paperwork to aid in his switch from England to play for Black Stars, according to reports.



The player who recently turned down a call-up to play for England’s under 21 used the opportunity to travel to Ghana to speed up his nationality switch to play for the Black Stars.



According to reports, Tariq is now awaiting, world football governing body, FIFA for clearance.



Lamptey could be eligible to earn a Black Stars invitation if FIFA approves of his switch to the West African country.



Lamptey, 21, who plays for Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League has represented England at the U-18, U-19, U-20 and U-21 levels.



The right back’s inclusion in the Ghana national team would strengthen Otto Addo’s side ahead of the World Cup final in Qatar and their Nations Cup qualifiers.



The Ghana Football Association during the player’s stay in Ghana held a fruitful discussion with Tariq Lamptey ahead of his nationality switch from England to play for Ghana.



Lamptey was born in London but has Ghanaian roots.



