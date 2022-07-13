Tariq Lamptey, Eddie Nketiah wanted to play for Ghana's junior teams - Saanie Daara

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former spokesperson of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ibrahim Saanie Daara has revealed that years back Eddie Nketiah and Tariq Lamptey wanted to play for the junior national teams of Ghana.



Tariq Lamptey and some four other players last week confirmed their nationality switch to Ghana but many have questioned the decision.



With some critics claim that they did so because of the opportunity to play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



But former GFA spokesperson has revealed that some of these players in the past wanted to play for the junior national teams of Ghana



Speaking to Joy Sports, Saanie Daara said Tariq Lamptey has also been itching to play for the Black Stars for many years now.

“I am also aware that players like Eddie Nketiah came to the Ghana U-17 team and was told that he was not cut for it several years ago,” he said.



“Tariq [Lamptey] several years ago had been sending me messages that he wanted to play for the junior national teams of Ghana before England invited him.



“It should tell you that a lot of these players have affection for the country. Maybe we didn’t have the opportunity to court them when they were young [and] that opened them to more opportunities.”