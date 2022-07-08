Tariq Lamptey 1st, Ambrosius 6th: Ranking Ghana’s six new players

Sports News of Friday, 8 July 2022

The arrival of six new players has boosted Ghana’s World Cup chances with the Black Stars squad now shaping up nicely.



Otto Addo will be over the moon and pay will credit to the Ghana Football Association for working hard to get those deals over the line.



As the excitement continues, GhanaWeb ranks the six players based on their skills and how important they could be to Otto Addo’s set-up.



1 – Tariq Lamptey



Among the six players, Tariq’s arrival is possibly the best piece of news for the Black Stars coaches.



Lamptey walks into the Black Stars and grabs the right-back spot without hustle. Credit to Dennis Odoi who has done impressively well since making his debut, Tariq Lamptey is a shade above him in terms of age, talent, pace and most importantly Otto Addo’s style.



Since Inkoom went off the limelight, Ghana has struggled for a right-back and no one would want to remember Andy Yiadom’s poor showing at the AFCON. But in the Brighton and Hove Albion, Ghana have a player who could man the position for more than a decade.



Offensively, Tariq’s pace, dribbling skills and near-perfect decision-making ranks him ahead of the others.



2 - Inaki Williams



We are curiously waiting for his first game as that will give an indication of how he will be used under coach Otto Addo.



However, whether he is used on the flanks or as the main striker, Inaki Williams offers Ghana a great deal of help.



As a winger, he has goals in him more than the current crop of wingers in the Black Stars. As a center-forward, his numbers are bettered by none in the Black Stars team.



An added advantage is his outstanding fitness record.



3 - Mohammed Salisu



After ‘joking and flexing’ with the country for God knows how long, the Southampton defender has finally agreed to represent Ghana.



The left-footed center-back fits rightly into the plans of coach Otto Addo who wishes to have one of his three center-backs being left-footed.



As explained by Otto Addo himself, having a left-footed center-back helps greatly in ball progression and facilitates the team’s attack.



4- Ransford Yeboah



Anyone who knows how to score goals is a good addition to the team. Afena-Gyan has done impressively so far but the Black Stars lack a reliable goal-scorer and Yeboah’s numbers are positive.



In the just ended season, the striker managed 22 goal contributions for Dynamo Dressden.



His versatility is also great as he could play on the left and right flanks as well as central attacking midfield.



5 - Patric Pfeiffer



Ghana might be spoilt for choice at center-back but Pfeiffer offers something most defenders may not be able to bring to the table, aerial ability.



The Darmstadt center-back is over 6.5ft tall which gives him an added advantage when dealing with crosses.



He is also comfortable on the ball and able to initiate attacks from the back which is something that Otto Addo would love.



5- Stephan Ambrosius



Ambrosius’ strengths lie in his physical presence and aerial abilities. The 23-year-old center-back struggled last season for Hamburg in Bundesliga Two and has qualities that are similar to what Otto Addo already has in the team.



