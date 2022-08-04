Tanzanian club Geita Gold announce signing of Ghanaian defender Shawn Oduro

Sports News of Thursday, 4 August 2022

Tanzania Premier League side Geita Gold FC have acquired the services of Ghanaian defender Shawn Oduro ahead of the new season, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.



Oduro joins Geita Gold on a free transfer and has signed a two-year contract with an option for another year.



The 26-year-old previously played for Zambian top-flight side Indeni FC in the 2020-21 season where he parted ways with the mutually after few weeks.



Oduro captained Real Nakonde in the Zambia Premier League in the 2016-17 season before joining NAPSA Stars where he spent two seasons.



He had a try out with Belgian giants RSC Anderlecht in 2014 but couldn't land himself a deal.



Geita Gold have secured a place in next season's CAF Confederation Cup after finishing 4th in their maiden participation in the Tanzanian top-tier.