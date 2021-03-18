Tanzania president death tori make Boris Johnson and Goodluck send tributes

BBC Pidgin of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

Tributes don begin come in for Tanzania President John Magufuli wey die on Wednesday age 61.



Vice-president Samia Suluhu Hassan tok for her address on state television say im die from heart complications for one hospital for Dar es Salaam.



US State Department don express dia condolences to Tanzanians, dem say "we hope say Tanzania fit move forward on a democratic and prosperous path".



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson say him dey sorry to hear of President Magufuli death.



"I'm sorry to hear that @MagufuliJP, President of Tanzania, has passed away. My thoughts are with his loved ones and the people of Tanzania," Boris Johnson write on Twitter.



Former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan hail Tanzania President John Magufuli as "partner in democracy" and "patriot wey love im kontri."



"A bright star has been plucked from the African continent. President John Magufuli of Tanzania was a man I knew quite well, due to my frequent visits to Tanzania for the advancement of democracy in Africa," Goodluck Jonathan tok.



Tanzania opposition figure Zitto Kabwe offer im "deepest condolences to Janet Magufuli and di whole family of John Pombe Magufuli, I dey offer my condolences to di deputy chairman of CCM [the ruling party] and CCM members on di loss of dia Chairman".



Di Former Tanzania Prime Minister Fredrick Sumaye say "e shock me and at first I bin tink say no be true. Na very shocking news. To lose a sitting president na big tragedy."



And Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro also send im condolences to di Tanzania pipo on di death of President John Magufuli.



Meanwhile Somalia President Mohamed Farmajo also react to di President death.



"We wish di Tanzanian nation and di goment patience and calm during dis mourning and prayer period," di president post on Twitter:



Authorities for Tanzania don announce 14 days of national mourning to mark di death of President John Magufuli.