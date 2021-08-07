Tanzania giants Yanga plan bid for Medeama duo Justice Blay and Rashid Nortey

Sports News of Saturday, 7 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Tanzania giants Yanga SC are interested in signing Medeama midfield duo Justice Blay and Rashid Nortey, GHANAsoccernet.com reports.



The two Ghanaian superstars have emerged strongly on the radar of the East African country following their impressive run this season.



It's unclear if Yanga have tabled an official bid for the services of the two players but multiple sources in Tanzania claim the powerhouse have identified the two as priority signings for the 2021-22 Tanzanian Mainland Premier League season.



Nortey, 25, was one of the top performers for the Mauve and Yellows as they finished 5th on the league table and reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup.



Blay suffered an injury which kept him out of action in the second half of the season but should be available before the start of the new season after intensifying rehabilitation.



Yanga want to bolster their squad to challenge Champions Simba for the new crown and believe the Ghanaian duo can be crucial additions.



While Medeama claim to be in the dark over the reports, sources say Yanga are planning to submit an official bid in the coming days.



Both Nortey and Blay are also wanted by Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko respectively.



Nortey played 29 matches for Medeama where he scored 2 goals and provided 4 assists in the process.



The highly-rated midfielder went ahead to make his debut for the Ghana national team in March 2021 against Uzbekistan.



He also featured for the Black Stars in an international friendly against Morocco on 8 June 2021.