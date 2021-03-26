Tanzania dey bury dia former president John Magufuli for im hometown of Chato

BBC Pidgin of Friday, 26 March 2021
On Friday, March 26, Tanzania go bury dia former President John Magufuli for im home town of Chato, for north-west part of di kontri.
Dem bin do im official funeral for di capital, Dodoma, on Monday and since then im funeral procession don move through di kontri.
Tori be say di 61-year-old president die of heart complications.
President Samia Suluhu Hassan, wey succeed am, go lead di nation during di burial ceremony.
She tweet a thank you note to "everybody wey show support and send condolence messages during dis difficult and trying times for di nation."
Media Houses, artists, musicians and everyone who has supported comforted and sent us condolence messages during this difficult and trying times for our nation. May our good Lord grant our beloved late President eternal peace. Amen.— Samia Suluhu (@SuluhuSamia) March 26, 2021