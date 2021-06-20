Tanker explosion in Lagos: Fire outbreak in Lagos today & 2021 timeline

BBC Pidgin of Sunday, 20 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Fire outbreak no be sometin wey good to dey happun but somehow e dey happun frequent for Lagos.



Many pipo don lost dia family or person wey dem love for inside fire incidents inside Nigeria commercial capital.



Since dis year begin several fire outbreaks don occur.



Some of di explosion na through petrol, some na electrical fault amnd till date some fire no dey clear how e happun.



Dis na di timeline of some of di fire incidents wey don happen forLagos since January.



For January 7, one tanker catch fire afta di body detach from di vehicle head around DHL office along Apapa-Oshodi expressway in Lagos.



Lagos State Fire Service, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, National Emergency Management Agency NEMA, and oda agencies try quench di fire.



Inside di same January on di 26th about 70 lock-up shops burn at Alade Market, Somolu Lagos State.



Eye Witness say di fire start for midnight around 1.05 am due to power surge in di market.



Dis na barely ten days afta some shops burn for Ijesha market at Surulere, Lagos State.



For February 15th 2021. Fire fighters from di Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) quench one fire outbreak at a warehouses filled with flammable items in Iddo Train Terminus, Ebute Matta.



The Director-General of d Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu say na power surge when electricity dey restored at shanties behind the terminus cause dat one.



For march 21 on top Otedola bridge, fire burn down vehicles again for Lagos dat Saturday morning.



Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service say one 45, 000-litre diesel tanker accident opposite di Otedola Estate main gate for cause one heavy fire but e destroy six oda motor.



But di main cause of di fire still dey under investigation.



April 13 dis year gas explosion has rock Amuwo-Odofin LGA of Lagos state.



LASEMA confam say dis one happen around 7pm on Iyasoko street, Agboju, Amuwo-Odofin.



7 May 2021 anoda fire outbreak happen for Oshodi market



Fire-fighters bin battle to quench fire wey burn for Cairo market for Oshodi, Lagos state south west Nigeria on dat Thursday night.



E no dey clear how di fire start.



On 25th of may, Residents and motorists narrowly escaped death for early Tuesday, when one tanker wey carry diesel suddenly explode after e loose control along Banire, Ikotun Road, Alimosho area of Lagos state.



Residents of di area tok say di incident happen at about 1 am.



Fortunately, casualties no dey and property no damage by di inferno as residents in di area japa for safety.



Director General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, conam say di situation bin dey under control.



For may 25 video of Fire outbreak at Ilashe beach in Lagos bin circulate.



Ilashe beach dey along Badagry Creek in Lagos state.



Pipo wey go enjoy for di beach bin dey confuse as dem no know wetin cause di fire.



For May 31 dis year,



Fire burn Ladipo spare parts market for Lagos, Nigeria commercial capital.



Ladipo spare parts market na Nigeria main 'tokunbo' motor market.



Tori be say goods worth millions of Naira na im loss for di fire.



For late Thursday night on 17th of June gas tanker explode for di Ogun State Property Investment Company (OPIC) Plaza in Ikeja.



Di fire wey pipo wake up to hear for early Friday morning don already claim five lives and more than 10 pipo still dey receive treatment.



Oasis supermarket wey dey di place burn but Sheraton hotels no dey affected.



Authorities say 25 cars burn for di explosion.



