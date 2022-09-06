Tamale Utrecht drag Steadfast FC to GFA over failure to honour Fatawu Issaaku’s transfer to Sporting Lisbon

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Steadfast FC have been dragged to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for failing to honour a transfer agreement signed with Tamale Utrecht Academy for Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.



In December 2018, Steadfast FC agreed with Tamale Utrecht to pay 20% onward transfer fees if Issahaku secures a deal locally or abroad, according to Joy Sports.



But following the transfer of Issahaku to Sporting Lisbon for €1.2 million, Steadfast have paid €110,000 instead of the agreed-upon percentage of €204,000.



It is said attempt by Tamale Utrecht to get the outstanding €94,000 have proved futile, forcing the club to drag Steadfast FC, a club owned by Minority Leader of Parliament Haruna Iddrisu,



The two clubs agreed on a 20% onward transfer fee, but Steadfast decided against paying it because they felt it was too high.



Issahaku was a minor and thus could not have entered into a professional contract with Utrecht, making an onward transfer fee agreement illegal.



Steadfast officials thus decided to pay Utrecht "any amount for their investment in the career" of the tournament's 2021 CAF U20 AFCON player.



Issahaku was sold to the Portuguese giants for €1.2 million last year.



The first €550,000 tranche was paid earlier this year, and the second tranche of €650,000 was paid about three months ago.



If efforts to receive payment in Ghana fail, Utrecht are determined to report the matter to FIFA and would consider legal action at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).



Issahaku was promoted to Sporting's first team this season and has made three appearances thus far.