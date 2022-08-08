Tamale City qualifies for Ghana Premier League

Sports News of Monday, 8 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Division One League side, Tamale City FC will play in the Ghana Premier League next season after gaining promotion through the mini-league organized by the Ghana Football Association.



The Tamale-based club had to beat off competition from Ebusua Dwarfs and Liberty Professionals to gain promotion to the topflight league as they replace demoted Ashantigold from the Ghana Premier League.



Tamale City drew 1-1 with Ebusua Dwarfs in the decider at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, August 8, 2022, to secure their promotion.



Prior to their win on Monday, Tamale City earned a 1-0 win over Liberty Professionals in a tough match to secure their chances of qualification on Saturday, August 6th, 2022.



The Citizens as they are nicknamed only needed a draw or win to realize their dream of playing in the Ghana Premier League for the first time.



Tamale City were beaten by Nsoateman FC in a Division One League playoff game.



Following the demotion of Ashantigold from the GPL for match manipulation, the GFA agreed on second-best clubs in the DOL to play a mini-league to replace the Obuasi-based club.



JNA