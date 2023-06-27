Tamale City forward Sampson Eduku blames club’s relegation on long distance travels

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 June 2023

Former Tamale City striker, Sampson Eduku has explained why his outfit suffered relegation from the Ghana Premier League at the end of the season.



The Tamale Citizens were unable to maintain their Premier League status after just a season in the top-flight.



The Tamale-based club finished 16th last season with 42 points after 34 games.



Speaking to Radio Gold, the most-sought after striker attributed the club’s relegation on long distance travels.



“I tried my best and I wish I could score more goals but whatever I come across, I have to give thanks to God because I tried my best to give my team a good position, to help the team to be in the league but later things were not going well for us.



“Traveling from far away, only Kotoko in Kumasi wee closer to us. You travel from Tamale to Bibiani, Samreboi, you see the journey is too far.



“Sometimes you play mid-week too, you play on Sunday and Wednesday when you get there the players are also tired.



“The tiredness was there and it did no help us and that makes us fail sometimes because when you are weak you can’t play.



“It was so bad, we tried our best to help the team because if you say how many goals did you score, 14, where is Tamale City, third on the goal king chat, but which team did he play, nowhere to be found, it’s very sad.” Sampson Eduku told Radio Gold Sports.



The forward bagged 14 goals in the just-ended season and has emerged as transfer target for several clubs due to his swashbuckling performance.



Samspon Eduku has previously played for Elmina Sharks, Sekondi Hasaacas, Samartex, Karela United and Guinea club, Club Industrielle de Kamasar.