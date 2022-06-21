Tamale City FC, Nsoatreman clash today for GPL ticket

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Tamale City FC and Nsoatreman FC will face off today at the Accra Sports Stadium for the sole ticket to represent Division One League (DOL) Zone One in the Ghana Premier League (GPL).



The play-off has been necessitated after the two combatants finished the just-ended campaign on equal points at the top of the table.



Both sides amassed a total of 71 points each from the 30 games they played.



The next tie-breaker, according to the competition rules, was the greater number of points gained in matches between both sides during the league and in that light, both sides recorded 1-0 home wins against each other.



Nsoatreman defeated City 1-0 on match day two at the Twumasi Sports complex in Nsoatre with City recording the same score line in their week 17 reverse fixture at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale.



The two teams, thus, remain unseparated after conceding the same goals in both home and away matches.



According to the competition rules, they would have to engage in a playoff to determine which side qualifies from the zone to the GPL.



The last time they met, it was City that played catch-up to their opponents, and a 1-0 win aided them to leapfrog their opponents.



Since then, it has been the two sides battling each other till the end.



City has proven to be a free-scoring side and they exhibited that in their final day fixture against Bolga All-Stars as they brushed them aside 5-0 with Abega Fosu grabbing a hat-trick.



In coach Hamza Mohammed, City has a young and hardworking technical brain who has woven a lot of strings to get the team to this stage and believes the icing on his work would have to be proven with qualification to the GPL.



For Nsoatreman, striker Samuel Ofori who won the Zone One goal king with 20 goals from starts will carry the hope of Nsoatre and the Bono region on his broad shoulders, knowing that one final win will ink their names in the history book of the club.