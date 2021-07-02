Talents abound in Ghana - Experienced South American Football Scout

Sports News of Friday, 2 July 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Experienced South American Football Scout, Victor Tabodas has disclosed he’s been very impressed by the wealth of talents in Ghana.



Ghana has always been noted as a talent hub in Africa and has exported some great footballing talents to the West. Micheal Essien, Stephen Appiah, Samuel Osei Kuffour, Anthony Yeboah just to mention a few are amongst Ghana’s biggest exports.



Tabodas who is in the country on scouting assignment revealed he had always heard there was an abundance of footballing talents in the country but was yet to witness that and after having the opportunity to see the truth for himself, he’s been very impressed.



“I can see [there are] very good talents here. I’m so happy to be here. This is my first time here and I’ve always been told there are good talents here [In Ghana], and I’ve seen that.” – Tabodas told FootballMadeInGhana TV.



“The level was very good and competitive and I’ve got a lot of names on my list which I’ll take to my club” – Tabodas further added.



