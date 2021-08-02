Takyi heroics: Check out the five times Ghana won medals at the Olympic Games

Sports News of Monday, 2 August 2021

Ghana has won four medals at the Olympics Games with Takyi set to be the fifth



Boxing has given the country four medals (Takyi inclusive)



The other medal was won by the football team at Barcelona 92



20-year-old Samuel Takyi has etched his name in Ghana’s sporting history after reaching the medal zone of an Olympic Game for the first time in 29 years.



Irrespective of the outcome of his semi-final bout against America’s Ragan Duke, Takyi will exit the 2020 Olympic Game with a medal.



He will become Ghana’s fifth medalist at the global sports festival with the last coming during the 1992 Games in Barcelona, Spain.



But who are the others who won it before Samuel Takyi? As we celebrate the feat by the Bukom boy, GhanaWeb brings you all five instances Ghana won a medal at the Olympic Games.



Black Meteors at Barcelona 92



Ghana went into the Games with one of the most talented teams ever and returned home with a bronze medal, becoming the first-ever African football team to win a medal at the Olympic Games.



The star-studded squad of Maxwell Konadu, Mohammed Gago, Nii Odartey Lamptey and the likes managed to finish third and win what until Sunday, August 2021 was Ghana’s last Olympic medal.



Ghana defeated Australia 2-0 to win that medal. The last time the football team competed in the Olympics was Athens 2004.



Prince Amartey at Munich 72



In the German capital of Munich in 1972, Prince Amartey won Ghana its third Olympic medal.



He bagged Ghana a medal in the middleweight division of the boxing event of the Games. The stories about his current state, however, do not make for a good reading.



Eddie Blay at Tokyo 1964



In the same city where the current event is being held, Ghana won its second Olympic medal through Eddie Blay.



Blay won bronze after finishing third in the light welterweight division of the boxing event.



He went on to have a successful boxing career and won two Commonwealth medals.



Clement Quartey at Rome 1960



Ghana’s first ever Olympic medal came at the 1960 Olympic Games courtesy Clement Quartey.



Quartey finished second, winning the silver medal which remains the highest feat any Ghanaian has made at the Olympic Games.



Takyi has his eyes on a gold medal and Ghanaians are hopeful that he will chalk it.



In all, Ghana has won five medals at the Olympics (Takyi included), four from boxing and one from football.



