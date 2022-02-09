Taekwondo: Ghana wins 2 medals at 2022 Niger Open

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Ghana won two medals at the just ended 2022 Niger Taekwondo Open held at the Niamey Sports Palace.



Eunice Omolara Adedapo and Henrietta Armah won silver and bronze medals, respectively.



It was the second international competition in less than a week in which Ghana has competed for medals with some of the best athletes on the continent.



Team Ghana placed third at the same venue for the fifth African Para-Taekwondo Championships with two gold medals and a bronze medal on February 3.



That raises Ghana’s medal haul to five from the two competitions to boost preparation ahead of the 2023 Africa Games to be hosted in Ghana.



President of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF), Mr. Frederick Lartey Otu, was appointed by World Taekwondo as the Technical Delegate for both events.



According to him, participation in the championships and events yet to come are all geared towards participation in the Africa Games.



“We need such high-profile events to put Team Ghana in very good shape. The mood in the camp is very high and every athlete is hoping to reach their very best to qualify for the finals,” Mr. Otu said.



He urged the LOC to roll out a support scheme to aid teams’ preparations for the Games as they aim to win laurels at the Games.



Ghana was represented by two coaches Mr. Augustus Agbozo and Mr. Selorm Fayise, who led two female athletes – Eunice Omolara Adedapo and Henrietta Armah and three males Alexander Edem Kumi, Salifu Ibrahim and Joshua Nii Ayettey to Niamey in the 2022 Niger Open.