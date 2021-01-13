Press Releases of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: TV3 Network

TV3 organizes 'Return to School Fair' from January 14

General Manager of MG Television, Francis Doku

Ghana’s number one television station, TV3 Network, in partnership with leading urban lifestyle radio brand, 3FM, is organizing the much anticipated educational materials fair dubbed “Return To School Fair 2021”.



The four day fair scheduled to start from Thursday 14th January and end on Sunday 17th January 2020 will take place at the Junction Mall, Nungua between the hours of 9am and 8pm daily.



Parents and students can visit the fair for a wide range of books and other educational materials including school uniforms, shoes, sandals, sneakers and specially made personal protective equipment for children.



General Manager of MG Television, Francis Doku said “In these difficult times when we are advised to restrict our movement, TV3 and 3FM are offering parents, students and the academically inclined a one-stop location to buy all their educational needs under strict COVID–19 protocols. Additionally, vendors will be offering unbeatable prices and amazing discounts”.



The “Return To School Fair 2021” is expected to attract hundreds of parents and students who will enjoy exciting discounts and giveaway packages for their patronage. There will be products for pupils and students from pre-university to university.