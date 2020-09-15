Press Releases of Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Source: Samsung

TV when its on, art when its off: Samsung launches The Frame TV

The Frame

Africa’s most admired tech brand has announced the launch of TV that is bound to fill your own home with many admiring glances1.



The Frame 2020 is a unique combination of Samsung’s revolutionary QLED technology and innovative design, enhancing both the living space and entertainment experience for consumers.



The QLED technology enables beautiful colours, exceptional contrasts and impeccable details with 100% colour volume. What’s most unique and spectacular about The Frame is that when it is not being used as a TV, it moves into Art Mode.



Just like how a framed picture looks different depending on the time of day, The Frame adjusts the screen brightness based on the ambient light in the room, using its in-built motion and brightness sensors.



“With The Frame you can expect what feels like a home makeover. It offers stunning picture quality, awe-inspiring sound and innovative features that effortlessly becomes an opportunity to showcase your own artistic taste.



We are pleased to offer a product designed for the discerning tastes of Samsung customers, “said Dudu Mokholo, Chief Marketing Officer at Samsung Central Africa.



Whether you love TV or art, The Frame offers both. This spectacular TV truly complements your living space, bringing entertainment, and fine art into your home.



Thanks to QLED technology, you can experience the brilliance of watching everything in lifelike colour and incredible detail, just as the creator intended.



When you’re not watching TV, the screen is a blank canvas to display a gallery of artwork or your favourite photos. Better still, with no distracting cables, nothing will get in the way of your striking view.



How The Frame changes your space



1.Frame-look Design

The Frame is designed to turn your TV into a piece of elegantly framed art, enhancing your space and expressing your style. Mounted on the wall, the 2020 The Frame TV has a design that looks like a real picture frame to blend into your living room.



2.Style The Frame your way with interchangeable bezels and No Gap Wall Mount.

Your frame, your colour. The Frame TV's customisable bezel lets you choose the right one for your interior. Find the perfect match for your own taste with a choice of black, brown, beige and white. The Frame TV can be effortlessly mounted flush to the wall with the provided No Gap Wall Mount, and allow you to enjoy your favourite TV shows, movies, games and media content without taking up space.



3.Art Mode

When the TV is off, turn it into a showcase of world famous art masterpieces3 or a gallery of your own photographs. Samsung is expected to open the online ArtStore in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana and Mauritius in October. This means a world of fascinating art will be just a click away.



4.Colour Volume 100% by Quantum Dot

Experience colour the way it's meant to be seen and artwork as realistically as it is in a gallery. With 100% colour volume and the bold contrast of Dual LED, The Frame brings everything to life with incredible detail and texture, from any angle. Samsung has also considered the quality of the content you watch and The Frame uses AI-powered upscaling to transform older content into a higher quality picture. This all adds to an immersive and realistic experience.



5.Ambient Mode + brings your vision to life

TV no longer has to be just a black screen. Ambient Mode lets you change what you see on-screen. Set it up so the time, weather, news headlines or calming animations are waiting for you every time you look over.The Frame can also match the surrounding wall’s colour and pattern to virtually blend in. It's all up to you.



With The Frame you won’t feel like you need to visit galleries, because you can appreciate numerous pieces of art inside your own living room. QLED technology will also make you feel like a cinema experience is right in your home. Now that’s a TV worth having.

