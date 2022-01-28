TSV Hartberg ready to offload Ghanaian attacker Seth Paintsil

Sports News of Friday, 28 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Seth Paintsil has been deemed surplus to requirement at Austrian club TSV Hartberg.



The club competing in the Austrian Bundesliga signed the attacker from SV Ried at the end of the 2020/2021 football season to provide a boost for the squad of the team.



However, after failing to impress in the ongoing 2021/22 Austrian Bundesliga season, the club has decided to let him go.



This has been confirmed by TSV Hartberg chairman Erich Korherr



“All three will no longer be in the squad in the spring and will no longer receive minutes of deployment,” Chairman Erich Korherr told the Kleine Zeitung.



The three players include Ghanaian forward Seth Paintsil as well as Marc Schmerböck and Michael John Lema.



It is as a result of the decision to offload the three players that they were not included in the team’s trip to Turkey this month for a mid-season training camp.



