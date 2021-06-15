TB Joshua burial: Synagogue church confam say dem go bury late pastor for headquarters

BBC Pidgin of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Di Synagogue, Church Of All Nations for Lagos, don announce when and where dem go bury dia founder di late Pastor Temitope Balogun Joshua.



For statement wey dem release on Monday, dem say dem go bury Prophet TB Joshua inside di church headquarters for Lagos.



"We dey currently prepare for one week-long service from Monday 5th to Sunday 11th July 2021 in honour of Prophet TB Joshua life and legacy."



"We go bury am for The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) for Lagos, Nigeria." Di statement tok.



Pastor TB Joshua die at di age if 57 on Saturday June 5, 2021 few days to im 58th birthday.



