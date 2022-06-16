You are here: HomeSports2022 06 16Article 1561919

Sports News of Thursday, 16 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Swiss giants FC Zurich to sign Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei as replacement for Assen Ceesay

Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei could return to Switzerland following interest from FC Zurich, Footballghana.com can exclusively report.

The 26-year-old who joined French Ligue 1 side Clermont Foot from Servette in the January transfer window has become a subject of interest for Zurich ahead of the next season.

The France-born Ghanaian failed to score in 14 games after joining Clermont Foot's second half of the 2021/22 French Ligue 1 campaign.

Grejohn Kyei has been targeted by the current Swiss Champions FC Zurich as a replacement for Assen Ceesay who is on the verge of joining a club in the Italian Serie A.

The enterprising striker had over a two-year stint with Servette, scoring 25 goals and providing 12 assists in 82 games.

