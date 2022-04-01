Swindon Town to hand Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott new contract

Sports News of Friday, 1 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

English fourth-tier club Swindon Town are keen to tie the Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott to a new contract as soon as possible.



The 25-year-current old's contract expires at the end of the current season.



Wollacott has been a member of Swindon Town since February 2021.



He joined them on loan from Bristol City before signing a permanent deal last summer.



Wollacott was in goal as Ghana achieved qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup after edging Nigeria in the playoffs last month.



He followed up a valuable clean sheet in Kumasi with a confident display in Abuja, Nigeria - only being beaten by William Troost-Ekong's 22nd-minute penalty.



He becomes only the fourth Swindon player to go to a World Cup. Alan McLoughlin was the first Swindon player to play in a World Cup, representing the Republic of Ireland in 1990, with Jan Christian Fjrtoft doing the same for Norway in 1994.



Massimo Luongo was a member of Australia's World Cup squad and appeared on the bench in all three of the Socceroos' matches in Brazil in 2014.



Wollacott appears to have solidified his position as Ghana's number one after his assured performances in the two games against Nigeria.



Swindon Town congratulated both Wollacott and Ghana for qualifying for the upcoming World Cup and said the club "cannot wait to watch both on the biggest stage later this year."